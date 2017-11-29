Fisher-Price My First Thomas Train Set for $13 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Fisher-Price My First Thomas & Friends Railway Pals Mountain Adventure Train Set for $12.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. It includes 30 sounds, music and educational phrases, four track activation points, and light up features.
