Fisher-Price Little People Animal 20-Pack for $16 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Fisher-Price Little People Animal 20-Pack for $15.92. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison it's also about a buck under what most stores charge for just nine of these figures elsewhere.) It includes one of each of the following: kangaroo, chimpanzee, leopard, zebra, rhino, elephant, penguin, tiger, alligator, ostrich, bear, seal, dolphin, hippo, flamingo, orangutan, sea turtle, camel, orca whale, and polar bear.