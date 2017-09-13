Fisher-Price Imaginext Ultra T-Rex for $40 + free shipping

Mattel via eBay offers the Fisher-Price Imaginext Ultra T-Rex for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal today by $24 (most charge $72 or more) and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. It stands 2-1/2 feet tall and features three power pads that activate motion, sound, and LED light effects. Additional features include two boulder launchers, four boulders, four projectiles, and three warrior figures. Four AA batteries are required, although it's unclear if they're included.