Fisher-Price Imaginext Ultra T-Rex for $40 + free shipping

Mattel via eBay offers the Fisher-Price Imaginext Ultra T-Rex for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29 and the best price we've seen. It stands 2.5 feet tall and features LED lights, chomping sound effects, and boulder launchers. Four AA batteries are required but not included.
