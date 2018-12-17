Fisher-Price Fun 2 Learn Smart Tablet for $10 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Fisher-Price Fun 2 Learn Smart Tablet for $9.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find by $13. It teaches letters, phonics, numbers, and typing in Spanish or English.
