Fisher-Price Bob the Builder R/C Super Scoop for $20 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us offers the Fisher-Price Bob the Builder R/C Super Scoop for $19.98. (Amazon offers it for the same price with free shipping for Prime members.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. It requires four AA batteries, not included, and features phrases, sounds, lights, and stunts.
