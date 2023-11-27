6 Bottles of Wine for $40 Is the Cyber Monday Wine Deal You Really Shouldn't Miss

Wine clubs have become rather sophisticated in 2023. Most start you out with a quiz to get all up in palate and send varietals that are in your wheelhouse. Then they use your live feedback and ratings from the bottles they send to really hone in on the best new wine for you to taste and help you break out of that humdrum 3-bottle routine.

If that sounds like an enticing proposition, Firstleaf wine club has a Cyber Monday new-customer deal that sweetens it all even more. Sign up for the easy and customizable wine club today and you'll get your first six bottles for $40. That's under $7 per bottle when you use promo code BIGSAVINGS23.

In addition to the cheap vino, you'll also get free shipping for a full year if you decide to stick with the subscription. But there is no long commitment to worry about -- if the wine delivery service isn't for you, you can quit or pause at any time. We tested Firstleaf ourselves and found it to be the best overall wine club for newcomers.

After your intro offer of super cheaper bottles, a Firstleaf subscription will bump up to about $90 per month for a delivery of six bottles. You can swap bottles each week depending on your preferences. Firstleaf will even refund you for any wines you don't like.