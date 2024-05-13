First M4 iPad Pro Deal Scores You $50 Off, but There's a Catch

After more than a year with no new tablets, Apple recently announced the M4 iPad Pro, a beast of a tablet. Unfortunately, the addition of that speedy new M4 chip and a gorgeous OLED display means that Apple also had to increase the prices -- but you don't necessarily have to pay them. Best Buy is already offering an early M4 iPad Pro deal, putting one of the new tablets into your bag from just $949.

There is, however, one catch. This Best Buy deal is only available to My Best Buy Plus and Total members which itself costs $50 a year. But if you're already a member that doesn't matter one jot, and if you aren't you could look at it as getting the membership for free -- you'll be able to save money later via additional discounts and offers, too.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

As for the iPad Pro itself, there's a lot to like about Apple's first new iPad release of 2024. No matter which screen size you choose you'll get a gorgeous OLED display which Apple calls an Ultra Retina XDR Display. All that means is that you can expect improved color performance while ticking off the usual P3 wide color and True Tone checkboxes. ProMotion also means you'll benefit from a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate as well.

On the inside, Apple has brought the brand-new M4 to bear, offering up to 10 CPU cores and a 10-core GPU for incredible performance. You'll need to choose the 1TB or 2TB configurations to get those 10-CPU cores though, so keep that in mind. The other capacity models come with a nine-core CPU instead.

Other features of note include Wi-Fi 6E support and the option for cellular data if the ultimate portability is something that you need.