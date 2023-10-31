First-Ever Discount Drops the 2023 Fire TV Stick 4K Max Down to Just $45

Streaming devices make it easy to transform just about any display with an HDMI port into a smart TV. And right now, you can grab one of our favorite models of 2023 at a record-low price. Amazon's new 2023 Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the fastest streaming device on the market, and it's currently $15 off, which drops the price down to just $45. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings

With a quad-core processor, 2GB of memory and Wi-FI 6E support, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max boasts blazing fast speeds, and can load apps, shows and movies almost instantly. It also has 16GB of built-in storage so you can download all your favorite streaming apps, as well as movies, shows, games and more. Plus, it support 4K ultra HD content, as well as HDR 10 Plus, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to help all your content look and sound its best. And with the Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced, you can browse apps, adjust the volume, turn on your TV and much more totally hands-free. There's also an Ambient Experience mode that transforms your TV into a digital art gallery, with a selection of over 2,000 paintings and photographs to display when it's not in use.