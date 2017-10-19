First Act Kids' Discovery Ukulele for $4 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the First Act Kids' Discovery Ukulele in Nickelodeon Teenage Mutant for $3.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from February and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Designed for younger players, this soprano-size ukelele has a lightweight body. It's the perfect way to teach your kids to be more like Zooey Deschanel (or, more optimistically, Grace Vanderwaal.)