First Act 37-Key Keyboard for $12 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the First Act 37-Key Keyboard in Marvel Avengers for $11.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut the price to $11.70. (Disney Finding Dory is available for a few cents more.) That's the lowest price we could find by $18. It features 16 key voices, 20 rhythms, and 24 demo songs.
