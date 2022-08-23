Finish Up Your Summer Projects With Up to 59% Off Sun Joe Power Tools

Summer is winding down, but there's still a few weeks left to wrap up any seasonal projects around the house or yard. And if you want it done right, you'll want to make sure you've got the right tool for the job. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 59% off 24-volt Sun Joe power tools so you can grab all the equipment you need for less. These deals are only available until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.

No matter what jobs you're looking to tackle, you'll find all the gear you need for less at this sale. If the edges on your lawn could use some straightening up, you could grab this for just $150, $39 off the usual price. Or, if you want to take that top layer of grime off of your patio or driveway, you could pick up this while it's $69 off, dropping the price down to just $160. And for just $70, you can pick up this . It's great for both smaller, precise jobs and bigger jobs where you need to cover a lot of surface area, and it's $99 off its usual price right now. You'll also find great deals on , , and more, as well as a spare that you can pick up for just $30.