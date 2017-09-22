Fingerlings Monkey Toy for $8 + free s&h from China

Cafago offers the Fingerlings Monkey Toy in Rose Red for $12.28. Coupon code "T966J" cuts the price to $7.78. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. It features six interactive modes, including singing and sleeping.
Note: This ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!