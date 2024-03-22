X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Find Big Savings on Honeywell Thermostats During Amazon's Spring Sale

These thermostats, which range from the barebones and simple to the smart and colorful, are up to 40% off.

Jon Reed Senior Editor
Jon Reed is an editor for CNET covering home energy, including solar panels and energy efficiency. Jon has spent more than a decade making a living by asking other people questions. He previously worked as an editor at NextAdvisor, focused on home loans and the housing market; as a statehouse reporter in Columbus, Ohio; and as a reporter in Birmingham, Alabama. When not asking people questions, he can usually be found half asleep trying to read a long history book while surrounded by cats.
Expertise solar, home energy
See full bio
Jon Reed
A smart thermostat on a red-orange background.
Honeywell/CNET

All thermostats are not created equal. That's because you and I probably don't handle our home heating and cooling the same way. You may prefer a smart thermostat that can automatically adjust the temperature to save you money, that can respond to voice commands or that you can control from your phone. Or you may want one with three simple buttons on the wall.

That full range is on display in an array of Honeywell thermostats that are discounted right now for Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

For those seeking the most high-tech experience, there's the Honeywell Home RTH9585WF Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat. It's programmable, it has a touchscreen that you can change the color on, it can be controlled from Honeywell's Total Connect Comfort app, and it's compatible with voice assistants like Amazon's Alexa, Microsoft's Cortana and Google Assistant. It's 23% off at Amazon, marked down to $139.

See at Amazon

Looking for something more affordable, albeit significantly less smart? Take 40% off the Honeywell Home RTH2300B 5-2 Day Programmable Thermostat, which is down to $19. It's programmable, with separate programs for weekdays and weekends.

See at Amazon

Here are some other Honeywell thermostats on sale:

Solar Installer Guides

Best Solar Products and Companies
Solar Installers by State
Solar Installers & Storage
Solar Resources and Guides