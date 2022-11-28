Find 8 Walmart Cyber Monday Deals With Prices Amazon Can't Beat

Amazon has dominated the online holiday shopping season so much in recent years that it's easy to forget that Walmart used to be the king of low prices. In fact, there are still lots of bargains to be had at Walmart, some at prices that are much lower than at Amazon. On Cyber Monday, Walmart still has some of the best sales that you'll find in real life or online, despite intense holiday competition from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other online retailers.

We combed through Walmart's offers, looking for the best bargains and products that aren't available on Amazon, as well as discounts and deals that seem to be currently exclusive to Walmart.

Prices and product availability are in flux, but these are some of the best Walmart deals you can find right now.

Walmart You can grab a 70-inch TV with 4K UHD and Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for under $500, well under in fact. The set includes three HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, and support for Apple Home and Google Assistant. There aren't many Vizio 70-inch smart TVs at Amazon right now, but the exact same model (V705x-J03) starts at $847, about $400 more.

Walmart Take your dance party anywhere with this high-powered Bluetooth speaker that also includes inputs for microphones or guitars. A long-lasting battery of 12 to 14 hours will keep your jam going long into the night, and an optional light show feature can add extra razzle-dazzle. The 160-watt speaker is currently $100 off at Walmart for Cyber Monday, and it's not available at Amazon, where a comparable 160-watt JBL Bluetooth speaker lists for $320.

Walmart These pocket-sized portable earbuds pack a mighty punch in a compact package -- JLab says these have the smallest fit ever. The earbuds give you 32 total hours of playing time -- eight from the earbuds themselves and 24 from the charging case. A built-in microphone makes it easy to communicate clearly on phone calls. Amazon is currently selling the same earbuds for 50% more at $15. You're receiving price alerts for JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth earbuds with charging case: $10

Walmart This high-definition smart TV from Onn will have you up and binge-watching your favorite HD movies and shows in no time. (Despite its name, the actual diagonal is 49.5 inches.) Built-in Roku features let you easily add services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney, Hulu and Peacock. Best of all, it's selling right now for $148 at Walmart. The only Onn 50-inch TV at Amazon is currently selling for $340.

Walmart This Kinetic Sand playset combines the fun of Dig It Up dinosaur eggs with the infinitely unique terrain of kinetic sand. Amid the pound and a half of sand, there are bones of three dinosaurs for youngsters to discover and put together. The sealable container has a handle that's easy for young hands to grip and includes a toy rake and knife to help kids create endless landscapes for the assembled dinosaurs to rampage through. The Kinetic Sand Dino Xplorer Set is currently $20 at Walmart and not available at Amazon. You're receiving price alerts for Kinetic Sand, Dino Xplorer Set

Walmart You can find plenty of Google Nest Mini mounts and holders at Amazon, but good luck locating one of the actual devices. Walmart has a great deal on the entry-level smart speaker from Google. Play your music anywhere, or ask Google whatever questions spring to mind. Walmart's usual price of $50 has been knocked down to $18 for Black Friday. Read our Google Nest Mini review. You're receiving price alerts for Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen, Charcoal)

Walmart Admit it. You've always wanted to know what the Rainbow High girls -- Ruby Anderson, Sunny Madison, Jade Hunter, Skyler Bradshaw, Violet Willow -- were like before they met in high school. This exclusive five-doll set shows the girls as junior high students, and it's only available at Walmart. You're receiving price alerts for Rainbow High Exclusive with 5 Jr High Fashion Doll Favorites Ages 4 & up