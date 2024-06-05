Final Hours to Get Microsoft Office for Windows or Mac for Just $30

Pretty much everyone needs access to Microsoft Office with the suite of apps being crucial for both professional needs and everyday life. It's never been the cheapest of software to acquire, though. That's why when a deal comes about that takes away a good chunk of the overall cost, it's always worth shouting about.

Right now, you can get your hands on a lifetime Microsoft Office 2019 license for just $30 via StackSocial and enjoy access to the apps for the life of your machine. That's a huge discount of 86%, but this deal isn't going to last long with the price slated to rise on June 7.

There are two versions of Office here. Mac users will get the Home and Business suite of apps, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams Classic and OneNote, while Windows users will get the Professional Plus version with additional apps like Publisher and Access. Just keep in mind that you won't get Microsoft Teams on the Windows version.

This isn't the latest version of Office, but compared with signing up for the Microsoft 365 subscription suite, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year for individuals, StackSocial's offer is a better deal. There is a free Microsoft Office online alternative out there that you can use, however, it lacks several features. Apple users can now score Outlook as a free Mac app. Even so, the additional productivity apps available may make this bundle a sound investment.

Some important things to note: You'll get a one-time use code for a single computer, which means you won't be able to download these apps on multiple devices. That means that if you upgrade to a new computer or your current one dies, you likely won't be able to transfer the suite. These licenses also lack some of the added conveniences you'll get with a 365 subscription, including OneDrive cloud storage and cloud-based AI features, including Microsoft Copilot. Additionally, these apps should work for as long as your computer does.

