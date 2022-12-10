Final Hours to Get a Lifetime License to Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows or Mac for just $30

From students to professionals, Microsoft Office has long been the hailed as a one-stop shop for everyone. The Professional Plus edition comes with a variety of tools for handling data, documents, presentations and more at a professional level, as well as all the standard software needed for tackling day-to-day computing needs.

You can ditch the subscription (with recurring charges) and snag a perpetual license for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access for just $30 instead. That's back at the lowest-ever price we've seen, and a whopping 91% off the usual price of $349. However, this deal expires tonight, so be sure to get your order in soon.

The offer, from StackSocial, applies to both the and version of the software.

Microsoft This wildly popular offer for a Microsoft Office lifetime license is still available for $30. It's available for both Mac and Windows, so be sure to grab the right one for the computer that you use regularly. Microsoft Office for Windows: $30

Microsoft Office for Mac: $30

Now, you can always opt to use the free online version of Microsoft Office (which has far fewer features). But compared to the online that costs $10 per month or $100 per year, this downloadable version is a phenomenal bargain.

While the price seems almost seems too good to be true, we tried it out ourselves, and it worked like a charm. (The two big caveats: You get a single key for a single computer, and there's no Microsoft OneDrive Cloud Storage included). In fact, Stack has been offering a version of this deal since the beginning of 2022 -- but this lowest-ever price won't last, so take the plunge while you can.