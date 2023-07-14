Final Hours: It's the Last Day to Get a $60 Lifetime Dollar Flight Club Membership

Whether you're a frequent flyer or only jet set on a few adventures a year, saving a little on fares can go a long way to making travel more affordable. And a Dollar Flight Club subscription can help you score flights for less by granting you access to special travel deals and low-cost fares for business, premium economy and economy airline tickets. Right now you can score a lifetime Premium Plus membership for just $60, which saves you hundreds compared to the usual $14 monthly cost. You can also get a lifetime membership of the lower Premium tier for just $50, but you'll be relegated to economy seating. This offer expires tonight, July 14, so be sure to sign up soon if you're interested.

It's hard to catch a break these days. Between many of us staying busy and living on a budget, saving both time and money is important. Instead of having to hunt down the best fares yourself, Dollar Flight Club will do it for you, making it much easier to book your dream vacation, prepare for a visit to see loved ones or find an excuse to take off for a last-minute weekend getaway.

As mentioned above, the Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus plan gives you access to savings on flights in business, premium economy and economy seating, and includes both domestic and international deals. (Premium only offers deals for economy seating.) Once you sign up and add your home airports, you'll get instant alerts via email and can book whenever and wherever using the web or the app, which is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Plus, you can get perks and discounts of up to 50% off from various partners, including Babbel, Acanela Expeditions and Huckberry, as well as access to a variety of travel tips from DFC experts to help you plan your next adventure.

If high flight prices have been stopping you from booking the vacation of your dreams, now's a great time to invest in a service that can help you find the best discounts, curated and delivered directly to you. There's no set expiration for this offer, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

