  • FAO Schwarz 75-Piece Wood Castle Block Set for $18 + pickup

FAO Schwarz 75-Piece Wood Castle Block Set for $18 + pickup

Deal expires in 3 days from now
Get this deal by applying coupon code "ULTIMATE" and picking up in the store to get another 10% off. It's the best price we could find by a buck (which also requires in-store pickup), but most stores charge a shipped price of $30 or more.

Update: The price now drops to $17.85 in cart after all discounts, due to the now 15% off in-store pickup discount. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • If you can't pick up in the store, the price is $21 after code with $8.95 for shipping or free shipping if you spend $25 or more.
