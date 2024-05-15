Fan Favorite AeroPress Coffee Makers Are Discounted as Low as $32 Right Now

Coffee is a must for a lot of people, but getting a great cup of coffee doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. In fact, if you don't mind making it yourself at home, then you could save a fair bit of money on take-out coffee while enjoying a better brew. If you're looking for a way to do just that, then the popular AeroPress coffee press is worth a look while it's down to just $32 at Amazon. The XL model is also on sale at 30% off, dropping it to $49. That's a record-low price for the larger model at Amazon.

The AeroPress coffee press has something of a cult following -- and is one of our favorite coffee accessories -- thanks to its simplicity, ease of use and portability. All you really need to do is add water, ground beans and a cup and you can have the perfect coffee anywhere. It's a single-serve coffee maker that works by pressing water through coffee grounds into your cup. Not only does this make the AeroPress faster than a French press when you're in a rush, but it also doesn't have the same bitterness. You'll want to make sure your coffee grinds are on the finer side, but it can brew one to three cups of coffee in about 1 minute, and it's so compact, you can take it anywhere, which makes it a great option for camping, travel or carrying with you to the office.

It also produces a strong, espresso-like shot that is fine to drink on its own, or with a dash of water or milk, you can quickly make your own Americano or latte at home. You can make cold brew, too. And with the microfilter, your coffee won't be filled with grit. Your purchase also includes a set of filters, a filter cap, a scoop and stirrer, so you'll have everything you need to be your own barista. The XL model also includes a carafe.

If this style doesn't quite work for you, we've got plenty of other coffee maker deals worth checking out.