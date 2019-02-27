Fallout: Wasteland Warfare Starter Set Box for $32 + pickup at GameStop

For in-store pickup only, GameStop offers the Fallout: Wasteland Warfare 2-Player Starter Set Box for $31.99. That's $8 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $24. This set includes 3-30 hardened PVC 32mm scale miniatures and rules for 2-player games (versus or co-op), solo play, narrative settlement, and competitive battle modes.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!