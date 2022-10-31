Halloween Candy Hoax Halloween Candy Sugar Rush Halloween Google Doodle Great Horror Movies Best Costumes Halloween Deals, Freebies Is Costco Cheaper? Public Service Loan Forgiveness Deadline
Deals

Fall and Winter Styles Are 25% Off at American Eagle

Stock up on trendy and affordable fall and winter clothing today.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Shirt, boots and pants on a pink background
American Eagle

Are you looking to save a little on warm and comfortable clothing? Right now and running through Nov. 1, American Eagle has a 25% off sale sitewide. Sales items include tops and bottoms for both men and women. Plus, you can save up to 31% off Aerie items, including new arrivals. 

See at American Eagle

A lot of the clothing you'll find during this offer are staples that are perfect for the colder weather. There are sherpa-forward clothes for women such as this AE cozy sherpa shacket for $52 that's a cross between a shirt and a jacket for warmth. This AE sherpa zip-up hoodie is $41 and comes in two colors. 

Men interested in a sherpa shacket can snag one for $52, but there are tons of flannel shirts under $40 that pair with jeans to fit the season. If you want a traditional flannel pattern and color, get this AE super soft plaid flannel shirt for $37; you can get this flannel shirt for $25.

And for shoppers interested in Aerie, you can grab discounted pajamas, underwear, leggings and select sweatshirts for less. Get an Aerie Down-to-Earth quarter zip sweatshirt for $45 and pair it with these Offline by Aerie Real Me waffle high-waisted leggings for $34 for a casual athleisure wear look.

For the rest of the sale, head over to American Eagle for more affordable items to shop for the chilly season.

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

