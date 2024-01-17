Expand Your Horizons With This Educational App and Subscription Sale at Woot

Whether you want to expand your knowledge for work or just to keep your brain active, there are a ton of excellent resources out there. While you can certainly find free apps and programs, proper guided courses often produce better results while helping you stay motivated. You don't have to spend a ton to access these courses, though, with Woot running a big sale on various courses and subscription services for as low as $30; whether you want to learn languages or get cheaper flights to new places, there are a lot of options. Just be aware that the sale ends on Jan. 25, so snap these deals up quick.

Learning a new language is a super useful skill and an app like Rosetta Stone can help you do just that. You can grab the lifetime membership for all 25 languages; it offers for just $150, which is a great deal when you consider that just the Spanish language course at Rosetta is going for $105. Also, if you'd like to be a bit more inclusive, you could always learn American Sign Language, and it's pretty cheap, at just $16 for lifetime access.

On the other hand, if you're more interested in learning an instrument, you can grab this ultimate beginner-to-expert guitar lesson bundle with lifetime access for just $30. Or if piano is more your speed, then this lifetime subscription to Skoove premium piano lessons for $155 is a good buy, especially since it includes an app that can hear as you play and give you feedback.

Educational courses are not the only thing that Woot is offering, though. If you travel a lot or would like to travel more often, you can grab a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus lifetime subscription for just $75. That will alert you to the best deals and the biggest savings for flights from up to four departing airports, plus you'll score extra discounts at Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, Huckberry and more, so it's worth grabbing.

And if you end up traveling, be sure to check out these VPN deals so you can still access all your content.