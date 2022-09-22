Exercise in Style With 30% Off at Ellie Today Only

Searching for the perfect workout clothes isn't always easy. Sometimes comfort, functionality and style don't always happen at once. But this one-day sale at Ellie is all about getting you functional, comfortable and fashionable active wear. Right now you can get active wear for with the offer code FALLFLASH30 at checkout.

Unlike other, bigger retailers with active wear in stock, Ellie is actually an outfit subscription service. All you have to do is choose an outfit and the sizes (from extra small to 2XL) and then have them shipped off to you hassle-free. What's also great about this is that your sizing preferences can be changed each month, and when something doesn't fit you quite as you'd expect, you can replace it for free. Plus, you can even mix and match sizes.

Typically the price for this subscription box is $50, but this time around it's $35 for three pieces. Snag yourself a for women that will get you ready for any workout.

Read more: Lose Weight and Gain Lean Muscle at the Same Time With Body Recomposition