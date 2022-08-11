Exclusive Site-Wide Discount at Raycon

Whether you're still in summer mode or getting ready for back-to-school season, Raycon has great bundle discounts for whatever you need this month. Find speakers, headphones and earbuds for great prices and take an additional 15% off your entire purchase by using the code CNET15 at checkout until Aug. 31.

The is great if you're looking for versatility and long battery life between charges. The bundle includes the Fitness Earbuds and the Fitness Speaker. come with some fun features like a long-lasting 54 hour battery, and perfect fit stabilizers, so your buds stay put when you're on the move. They're also waterproof and come with Awareness Mode, which enables you to hear what's going on around you. is resistant to water as well and has up to 36 hours of playtime. The speaker comes with an on-the-go strap, allowing you to take your music anywhere. This package deal is just $218 right now (save $52).

Looking for something more economical? Get the for just $94 (save $26). It includes the Everyday Speaker and a pair of the Everyday Earbuds. delivers amazing, crispy sound in a compact package. The speaker is water and dust resistant and allows for 11 hours of music. come in a wireless charging case, have Awareness Mode and boasts a 32-hour battery life. While they don't offer as many features as the Fitness, these earbuds live up to their name -- they're the perfect everyday earbuds.