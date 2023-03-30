Exclusive Prime Deal Saves Members Up to $120 on Eufy S11 Cordless Vacuums

Vacuuming is already enough of a hassle without having to lug a heavy corded vacuum cleaner between outlets and up and down the stairs. But if you're an Amazon Prime member, right now you can upgrade for less. The online retailer is currently offering members up to $120 off select Eufy HomeVac S11 cordless vacuums, which means you can pick one up for as little as $130 right now. It's unclear how long these discounts will last, so you'll want to get your order in sooner rather than later.

There are two different models on sale right now. The , which you can grab for $130 ($120 off), and the that's on sale for $150 ($60 off). They boast nearly identical specs, including 120AW of powerful suction and a flexible head that makes it easy to get into those corners and crevices. They're also equipped with a five-stage filtration system and built-in LED lights so you never miss a spot. Both models come with several attachments, including an extension hose, two-in-one crevice tool, a mini motorized brush and more. The main difference between the two models is that the S11 Infinity also includes a spare battery, which bumps the total cleaning time up to 80 minutes, versus 40 with a single battery.

If you're not a Prime member or you're looking for a different model, you can check out our roundup of all the best cordless vacuum deals for even more bargains.