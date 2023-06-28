Exclusive Early Prime Day Deal Brings Record-Low Prices on Fire HD 10 Tablets

Prime Day is just around the corner, and you can already shop tons of early deals on tech, appliances and more, including some serious bargains on Amazon devices. The Fire HD 10 is one of our overall favorite tablets of 2023 and, right now, you can snag one at a record-low price -- as long as you're a Prime member. Members can save 50% on the 32GB model, which ties the previous low price of $75, or save $100 on the 64GB model and pick it up for a new all-time low of just $90. There's no set expiration for these deals, but offers come and go pretty fast around Prime Day, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don;t want to miss out on these savings.

Amazon recently released the Fire Max 11, which means the Fire 10 lineup is no longer its largest or most advanced. But this previous-gen model still has a ton to offer, with a bright display, solid battery life and hands-free Alexa access. It's equipped with 3GB of RAM and an octa-core processor for smooth performance, and features a vibrant 10.1-inch full HD touchscreen that's great for streaming shows and movies, checking email, browsing social media and more. It also has both front and rear cameras, so you can use it for video calls and Zoom meetings. Plus, at just 16 ounces and 0.36 inches thick, it's incredibly sleek and easy to take with you on the go. Just note that only select colors are discounted and in stock at the moment.

And if you're not a Prime member, or you're just looking for a different model, you can check out our full roundup of all the best tablet deals for even more bargains.