Every Apple Fan Needs to See This Sub-$30 Black Friday Deal
The official MagSafe Charger is the perfect pickup for the Apple aficionado in your life -- and it's 25% off right now.
Still got a little room left in the Black Friday budget after shopping all of the best Apple deals? Well, there's one essential buy over at Amazon that'll help you eek the last bit of savings out of the holiday shopping season.
Right now, the super-popular Apple MagSafe Charger is discounted down to just $29 at Amazon -- a 25% discount -- making it the ideal bit of kit to pick up, whether you've just upgraded to the iPhone 15 or you're holding on to your trusty iPhone 12.
Not only does using the official MagSafe Charger enable faster wireless charging for your iPhone at 15 watts, but it also has built-in magnets that make it super convenient to use. That means no more fussing around with cables or missing the correct alignment with cheaper wireless chargers.
Plus, if you pair it with some kind of compatible stand to prop your phone up, the MagSafe Charger can open up the world of StandBy mode in iOS 17 -- a feature favorite here at CNET that can turn your iPhone into a mini smart display, bedside clock or digital photo frame.
And if you're looking for more holiday gifts for the Apple fan in your life, Woot is running a huge Apple accessory blowout and we're also keeping tabs on the best Black Friday Apple deals all weekend long.
Even if you're not grabbing one of Apple's latest phones, the MagSafe Charger is a solid pickup for anyone using an iPhone 12 or newer. It also works for powering up AirPods plus other Qi-enabled devices not made by Apple. Note, however, that this charger doesn't come with the wall charger you'll need with the compatible USB-C wall plug.
