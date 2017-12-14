ESPN 72" Air Hockey Table w/ Table Tennis Top for $72 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the ESPN 72" Air-Powered Hockey Table with Table Tennis Top for $72.19. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.99 shipping charge. That's $17 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by about $42. It features an electronic scoreboard and two pucks and paddles for air hockey, and an in-rail scorer, two paddles, and two balls for table tennis.
