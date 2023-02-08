Epic Galaxy S23 Deal Makes Samsung's Latest Phone Free for a Limited Time Only

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products.

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy S23 lineup and as it does every year with its new phones, the company is offering some pretty serious discounts. We've highlighted all of the best Galaxy S23 deals already, but this particular offer from Samsung is so good that we had to highlight it again on its own. Ahead of the phone's official release on Feb. 17, you can with a trade-in and you can upgrade to the Galaxy S23 Ultra for $200 out of pocket.

In order to get the phone for free, you're going to need to get one of the carrier versions, not the unlocked model. Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T are all offering large trade-in credits towards the new phone and bill credits to slash the overall price to $0. As part of its preorder specials, Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade, which combines with the carrier deals, so you can score the 256GB model for free, instead of limiting yourself to the 128GB option.

The trade-in options do vary a little for each carrier, so you'll want to make sure that you check out all of the details on Samsung's site to ensure you pick the best option for you. If you want an unlocked model, you can get as much as $720 in trade-in credit towards the outright purchase of the new Galaxy S23 or S23 Plus models, meaning you can pay as little as $79 out of pocket for the new phones.

All orders placed before the preorder window ends will earn a free instant credit of up to $150 to use at Samsung. This can be used towards the purchase of Samsung Care Plus service or accessories for your new phone.