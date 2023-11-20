X
Snag Apple's 9th Gen iPad at a New All-Time Low With This Epic Black Friday Deal

Now's your chance to score this entry-level iPad for only $230 -- a huge $99 saving.

Adam Oram Deals Writer
The 2021 ninth-gen iPad may not be the latest model in Apple's flagship lineup, but it has still managed to hang on to a spot on our list of the overall best tablets for 2023 thanks to its affordable price tag. And with Black Friday deals in full swing, you can get your hands on one for even less.

Amazon's Black Friday sale is officially underway and the online retailer is offering an amazing bargain that saves you $99 on this sleek Apple tablet, dropping it down to a new all-time low price of $230. There's no set expiration for this deal, but it could sell out or disappear before Black Friday proper rolls around, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out.

If you're after a tablet that's great for the basics like checking your email, streaming shows and doomscrolling through social media, this is one of the best iPad deals you'll find out there right now. Apple's 10.2-inch tablet may have been superseded by the 10th-gen iPad, which ditched the home button, but it has plenty of great features. It's equipped with the still-capable A13 Bionic chip, an 8-megapixel wide-angle rear camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide front camera with Center Stage technology and more. The Retina display has been upgraded from previous models. It has True Tone technology, which adjusts the screen for comfortable viewing in any light. 

It also includes a Lightning connector, instead of USB-C, which will be useful to those with plenty of Lightning cables around, and it gets up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. Plus, this 2021 iPad supports the first-gen Apple Pencil (currently $20 off) and Smart Keyboard -- they're sold separately, but can help you create and work more easily, so they may be worth the investment. 

With this deal, prices start at $230 for the basic 64GB model, but you need some extra storage, you can upgrade to the 256GB model for $380, which is also $99 off. And if you want cellular connectivity, those configurations are available at up to $90 off.

