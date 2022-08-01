Another Prime Day This Fall Pixel Buds Pro Review Best Wi-Fi Routers MacBook Air M2 vs. Air M1 Salad Delivery Dorm Essentials Sparklight Home Internet Review $60 Off Eufy Solo Smart Lock
Entertain Your Kids for Hours With 33% Off This Bubble Gun at Amazon

I mean, who doesn't love bubbles?

Summer isn't over yet! There's still time to enjoy the outdoors and have picnics with the family or go on adventures and outings. If your little one likes to play outside these days, consider gifting them this bubble blower toy that shoots out bubbles and makes any outdoor activity fun. Originally $15 on Amazon, it's now $12 (or 20% off). You can save an extra $2 by applying our coupon 15CNETBUBBLE at checkout and get this toy for just $10.

Bubble gun blower
$10 at Amazon

The toy comes with two soap solutions that fit onto the blower itself. It's powered by three AA batteries (included) and shoots up to 50 bubbles per second. The clear and colorful design isn't just cool, it's effective. It's entirely leakproof so kids can turn the gun around without causing messes or ruining the toy, and it weighs less than one pound.

Be sure to pick up some extra bubble solution so that your kids aren't bummed out when you get through all of what it comes with.