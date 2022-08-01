Entertain Your Kids for Hours With 33% Off This Bubble Gun at Amazon

Summer isn't over yet! There's still time to enjoy the outdoors and have picnics with the family or go on adventures and outings. If your little one likes to play outside these days, consider gifting them this bubble blower toy that shoots out bubbles and makes any outdoor activity fun. Originally $15 on Amazon, it's now $12 (or 20% off). You can save an extra $2 by applying our coupon 15CNETBUBBLE at checkout and get this toy for just $10.

The toy comes with two soap solutions that fit onto the blower itself. It's powered by three AA batteries (included) and shoots up to 50 bubbles per second. The clear and colorful design isn't just cool, it's effective. It's entirely leakproof so kids can turn the gun around without causing messes or ruining the toy, and it weighs less than one pound.

Be sure to so that your kids aren't bummed out when you get through all of what it comes with.