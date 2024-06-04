Enjoy Solid Sound Quality for $60 With This Edifier Headphone Deal

Music, podcasts and audiobooks have become a part of many of our daily lives, whether you're commuting, hitting the gym or just going about household chores. Therefore, a good pair of headphones is an essential purchase, but you don't have to spend a fortune to nab some of the best headphones around. Right now, the Edifier W820NB Plus noise-canceling headphones are down to just $60 at Amazon, a 25% discount and a return to their best-ever price there.

Edifier make some great audio tech. That's very much true of these headphones, which made it onto our list because of their comfort, quality and their features. CNET audio expert David Carnoy described the sound has being slightly improved over previous models, and that means better clarity, deeper bass, as well as improved ANC.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

He also noted that the headphones are a "good value," with features like an ambient mode that lets outside sound in and a low-latency gaming mode rounding out the feature set. They've also got a battery life that can go up to 49 hours on a single charge, which is more than enough for even the most mammoth of days.

This is one of the best headphone deals going on right now, but it could expire at any moment.