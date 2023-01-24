Enjoy Increased Speeds With Discounts of Up to 52% on This Internal M.2 SSD

Having enough space on your devices can be tricky. And if you're a gamer, you know how difficult it is, especially if you want to maintain a large gaming library. Storage often comes at a premium, which makes finding great deals that much more important.

Whether you want to upgrade your current computer or need to snag a drive for a new build, you can get the at a bargain today at Amazon. Drives are available with 500GB, 1TB and 2TB of storage, with prices discounted by up to 52%. These offers expire tonight, so make your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to cash in on these deals.

If you're looking for solid performance and safe storage for your entire gaming library, the SK Hynix is a solid bet. It delivers read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s, so it's the perfect thing to speed up your computer. Plus, the Gold P31 has more thermal efficiency than comparable products, helping it to stay cool. And with SK Hynix edition Macrium cloning software for data transfers and OS migration, setup won't take long. Your purchase also comes with a five-year protection plan, for added peace of mind.

If you need the extra space, getting the high-capacity may be your best best. It's discounted by $58 right now, bringing the price down to $150. But if you're looking for the best deal of the day, check out the . It's marked down by a whopping 52% right now. That's an $87 savings, meaning you'll pay just $80 if you buy it today. However, if you're looking for bottom-dollar prices and just need a boost to your current storage, you can get the for $46 right now (save $24).

Note that these solid-state drives are intended for gaming and are compatible with most modern laptops and desktops, but you will need to check your specific model to make sure you can use it. To be clear, these drives are not compatible with Sony's PlayStation 5, so if you're looking to expand space and speed on your PS5, you'll want to check out these drives instead.