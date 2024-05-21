Enjoy 20% Off Bed and Bath Goods in Brookelinen's Memorial Day Sale

Everyone and their mom can save a bit of money in the Memorial Day sales, which have already kicked off just about everywhere at this point. Brooklinen, whose Luxe sateen sheet set is ranked among our favorite sheets of 2024, is getting in on the sales action, currently offering 20% off sitewide with some extra bundles on offer, too.

If you're moving home, or know someone who is and want to treat them, you can grab the Luxe Sateen move-in bundle for as little as $416, instead of the usual $652, which comes with basically everything anyone could need to sleep incredibly well, outside of the bed itself. This is our preferred pick, but there are plenty of other choices too.

If you prefer a somewhat classic look, the Percale duvet set is down to $107 from $168. It's even discounting things like the uber comfortable Waffle robe, which is down to $129, and some great towels sets, like this super-plush Turkish cotton bundle. There are plenty of other options, so have a look around the site and keep an eye out for anything you might like.

And if it is a new bed you need, be sure to peruse our roundup of the best Memorial Day mattress deals savings across a ton of big-name brands.