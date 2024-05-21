X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Enjoy 20% Off Bed and Bath Goods in Brookelinen's Memorial Day Sale

Enjoy a better night's sleep for less, but only for the next week.

Amber Guetebier
See full bio
Stephanie Barnes Writer
Stephanie Barnes has been writing about technology for almost a decade. She fell in love with tech after building her first PC as a little girl. She later followed that passion to become a front-end/iOS engineer before switching to writing full-time. Stephanie's writing on technology, health and wellness, movies, television, and much more can be found all over the internet. When she isn't writing, Stephanie can be found reading a good book, baking, obsessing over creating the perfect desk setup, or literally anything that'll help her avoid going outside.
See full bio
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Amber Guetebier
Stephanie Barnes
Oliver Haslam
brooklinen-memorial-day.png
Brooklinen/CNET

Everyone and their mom can save a bit of money in the Memorial Day sales, which have already kicked off just about everywhere at this point. Brooklinen, whose Luxe sateen sheet set is ranked among our favorite sheets of 2024, is getting in on the sales action, currently offering 20% off sitewide with some extra bundles on offer, too. 

See at Brooklinen

If you're moving home, or know someone who is and want to treat them, you can grab the Luxe Sateen move-in bundle for as little as $416, instead of the usual $652, which comes with basically everything anyone could need to sleep incredibly well, outside of the bed itself. This is our preferred pick, but there are plenty of other choices too. 

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

If you prefer a somewhat classic look, the Percale duvet set is down to $107 from $168. It's even discounting things like the uber comfortable Waffle robe, which is down to $129, and some great towels sets, like this super-plush Turkish cotton bundle. There are plenty of other options, so have a look around the site and keep an eye out for anything you might like. 

And if it is a new bed you need, be sure to peruse our roundup of the best Memorial Day mattress deals savings across a ton of big-name brands. 

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

See at CNET