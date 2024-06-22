Ends Tomorrow: Score a Pair of Second-Gen AirPods Pro for Only $190 During Walmart Week

Whether you want to tune out the world with music, take a work call, or add some rhythm to your exercise routine without inconveniencing others, a reliable pair of earbuds can be a game changer. Earbuds can be costly, and with so many brands out there, it's hard to decide which one might be best for you. However, if you're a fan of the Apple ecosystem, you can score a pair of Apple AirPods (second generation) earbuds for only $190 during Walmart Plus Week sales. These deals end tomorrow, June 23, so act fast if you're interested in these 'buds.

The AirPods Pro (second gen) are a major improvement over the first iteration. They include an H2 chip for speedy performance and better sound quality. These earbuds have three sound settings you can use to customize your audio experience: active noise cancelation (ANC), adaptive audio, and transparency. These AirPods Pro also let you use touch control and Siri for more ways to toggle calls and adjust audio settings and volume.

These earbuds have a battery life of up to six hours, but you can use them for as long as 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case. Four pairs of silicone tips are included so you can make sure these earbuds fit you correctly. Though you don't need to be integrated into the Apple ecosystem to pair these with devices, you'll unlock most of their potential if you are.

