Ends Today: Snag Up to $500 Off Fitness Gear at Bowflex

Maintaining an active lifestyle is an important part of good health and wellness habits. But it can be a challenge to find time to go to the gym when you have a busy schedule. If you want to ensure you can get some movement in whenever works best for you, regardless of the weather, having fitness equipment you can use for home workouts is a solid investment.

For those considering building or updating a home gym, this sale at Bowflex is the perfect chance to grab great gear at a discount. The brand has slashed prices on select exercise equipment by up to $500 right now, and is throwing in free shipping, making it more affordable to snag work out equipment you can access any time. You don't have much longer to take advantage of the deals, though. This flash sale ends today, March 11, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Right now, there are a ton of discounts available, including on the popular Bowflex Max Total 16. Regularly $2,499, you can score one for $1,999 right now. That's a $500 discount. It's our favorite elliptical to stream your favorite shows thanks to its 16-inch HD touchscreen. Plus, it has 20 levels of resistance even comes with a Bluetooth heart rate armband. Likewise, our favorite heavy duty treadmill, the Bowflex Treadmill 10, is also $500 off right now, bringing the cost down to $1,499. It has a high weight capacity of 400 pounds and offers incline and decline options.

And for indoor cycling, you can score $400 off the new IC Bike SE, which cuts the cost to just $699. It has a 7-inch color LCD display, 100 magnetic resistance levels, a pair of 3-pound dumbbells and more. Or splurge on the Bowflex Velocore, our favorite exercise bike overall. Both the Velocore Bike 16 and Velocore Bike 22 are $300 off right now, bringing the price down to $1,499 and $1,899, respectively.

If you don't have the room for a full home gym, don't fret. The Bowflex SelectTech 1090 dumbbells can help you build muscle, and it even earned a spot on our roundup of the best workout equipment for small spaces. They're marked down to just $599 currently. Or snag the best adjustable dumbbells on the market, the 552 dumbbells, along with a stand, as one bundle for just $479. And if you want to invest in one machine to tackle full body workouts in a small space, consider going with the Revolution Home Gym. You can get one for $2,499, saving you $500 on a machine with 220 pounds of resistance that supports 100 exercises.

You'll find plenty of other options marked down as well, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Bowflex to find the right fit for you. And if you're looking for a wearable that can help you track your progress, check out our roundups of the latest Apple Watch deals and Fitbit deals to find one at a discount.