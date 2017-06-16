Emoji LED Light Fidget Spinner for $3 + free s&h from China

Littleshinestoneky via eBay offers the Emoji LED Light Fidget Spinner for $3.32 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3, outside of other eBay sellers. It features LED lights that can support 500 hours of spinning.
Note: It ships from mainland China and may take up to eight weeks to arrive.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!