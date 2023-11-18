Embrace the Nomad Lifestyle With This Early Black Friday Sale
Some of Nomad's bestsellers are heavily discounted right now.
Nomad Goods is offering huge discounts during its early Black Friday sale. Nomad is known for its luxury leather accessories but the company also has a great line of chargers. From now until Nov. 27, everything on the website is on sale -- you don't even need a special promo code to activate the savings.
You can't go wrong with buying from Nomad. They make quality products at reasonable prices, and those prices have just gotten better. One of the brand's bestsellers, the Base One Max, is currently on sale for just $95. It's a three-in-one MagSafe charger that'll let you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at the same time. This typically retails for $150. One thing to note though, you'll need a 30-watt adapter and you can grab one for 30% off as well. If you're sticking to Lightning cables, those are available at up to 50% off. There are also tons of additional savings across the site, including options to bundle and save even more.
