Elevate Your Streaming Gear With Elgato's Stream Deck XL for Just $194

If you're a content creator that uses a bunch of tools and products but you find it difficult to manage them all, then a stream deck will help you. Stream decks are physical control panels with quick shortcuts that make gaming, streaming and video editing a lot easier.

With just one touch, you can change cameras or switch between scenes, all while livestreaming. You can have one of the best stream decks out there for 22% off right now on Amazon. The , is now just $194.

This stream deck has 32 customizable LCD keys that can launch thousands of actions with a tap, taking live production to a whole new level. You can activate scenes, launch media, switch cameras, tweak lighting, adjust audio, post tweets and more. You have full control of your setup.

Connect to tools and platforms like OBS Studio, XSplit, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, OVrStream, VoiceMod, vMix and StreamElements. The deck has an extra-large 8x4 grid that can be programmed with static or dynamic icons. You'll get visual feedback with each command you employ.