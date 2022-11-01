Elevate Your Photography With Up to 35% Off Holy Stone Drones

Drones are a great way to explore your surroundings while getting great aerial views. They've been a game-changer for photographers and videographers, and are now popular enough to be a household product that anyone can use.

There are many drones on the market and quality can vary greatly, so it's important to choose a drone that won't disappoint. Right now, various Holy Stone Drones are for prices as low as $60 for a selection that suits beginners and more advanced drone users.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping. Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.

Amazon Never worry about losing your drone with this quadcopter that has an auto return home feature. It can stay in the air for 46 minutes on a single charge and is a long-range drone that can cover ample ground. Equipped with a steady 4K camera and a two-axis gimbal, this drone will take quality photos and videos without blur. Originally $250, you can save $58 on Amazon today.

This pocket-sized mini-drone is Wi-Fi-enabled, and its video is 1,280 by 720 pixels. It has three chargable batteries, is ultraportable and can be easily launched on the go. The drone can perform stunts including 3D flip, circle fly and high speed rotation, and it can be tossed in the air to launch.

For more advanced pilots, this 4K drone is now $40 off. It's equipped with an anti-shake camera with Sony Sensor, which can capture superior images. This drone can hover stably with air optical flow and air pressure altitude contol systems. It offers 46 minutes of flight, two included batteries, and a carrying bag.

Save $90 on this drone that comes equipped with auto return, a brushless motor, and 46 minutes of flight time. This lightweight drone is under 250 grams and portable enough to be used for outdoor traveling.

This drone comes with a 1,080-pixel camera, two batteries that offer 34 minutes of flight time, and customized flight with voice control. You can steer the drone by saying "take off" or "turn left." This drone is kid-friendly and great for entry-level pilots. Originally $110, you can save $25 today.