Elevate Your Game With $35 Off the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller

If you're a competitive gamer, upgrading your in-game gear isn't the only way to improve your K/D ratio. The real-world equipment you use can also give you a competitive edge, and right now, Xbox gamers have a chance to upgrade their kit on a budget. Both Amazon and Microsoft are currently offering $35 off the Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller, which drops the price down to $145. There's no set expiration for this deal, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Elite Series 2 controller lets you customize the settings and hardware to suit your playing style. You can adjust the tension in the thumbsticks, and the D-pad, paddles and thumbstick toppers are interchangeable, so you can build a controller that feels like it was made for your hands. Plus, you can remap the buttons using the Xbox Accessories companion app, and set up to three custom profiles so you can easily swap between different game types or players.

It's a wireless controller that boasts an impressive 40-hour battery life, or you can connect it using the included USB-C cable. It's compatible with both the next-gen Xbox Series X and Series S, the previous-gen Xbox One and Windows devices.

