Electronic Musical Dancing Rotating Robot for $10 + free s&h from China

TomTop offers the Electronic Music Dazzling Light Dancing Rotating Robot for $9.89 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. It rotates 360 degrees and emits light. Three AA batteries are required but not included.
Note: This item ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive. The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.
