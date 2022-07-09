Amazon's Best Prime Day Deal Is Here Now and It Saves You 69% on This Echo Dot Bundle

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Looking to shop Amazon Prime Day deals early? The Amazon Echo Dot is normally priced for $50 alone, but right now you can with purchase. This Alexa Smart Home Starter Kit is ideal for those wanting to try out smart home tech but are looking for more economical options. Normally, Amazon offers its largest discounts on the 3rd-gen Echo Dot, and this deal is just $2 more than we saw the older hardware drop to on Black Friday, making it quite a steal.

From playing music to adjusting your thermostat, the possibilities are endless with the Echo Dot. Use your voice to command all your smart home devices, including the Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb. No more getting up to turn on the lights -- tell your Echo Dot to turn the bulb on and off, change the color, or even dim the light, all with the power of your voice. You can even set up routines, schedules, and more for your smart devices, by using the Amazon Alexa App.

The Echo Dot features a sleek globe design and is available in three colors (black, white and blue) -- making it easy to fit in with any style. The buttons at the top of the sphere control volume, toggle the microphone and feature an action button. This smart speaker packs a powerful punch with its crisp sounds and balanced bass -- perfect for jamming out at any volume, or just relaxing with a podcast. In our full review of the Echo Dot, we found that it was a great sounding smart speaker that didn't really innovate too much over the previous model and that you should wait for a sale. Well, now's that sale we were talking about and it's a perfect time to add one to each room of your home.

