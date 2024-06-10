Echo Device Prices Fall as Low as $20 With Free Smart Bulbs Thrown In

If you're looking to add some ease and convenience to your life, smart home devices are a great option. Whether you're looking to snag a basic smart speaker to free up your hands or a more versatile smart display, now's the time to make the leap. Amazon has slashed prices on select Echo devices, and right now the company is also throwing in a free Sengled smart bulb with your purchase of an Echo smart speaker or Echo smart display -- with prices starting at just $20.

Amazon's fourth-gen Echo is our pick for the best overall smart speaker you can buy. It offers solid sound and even won an Editors' Choice Award thanks to Alexa and the built-in Zigbee radio. It also alerts you if a smoke alarm sounds or if it detects the sound of glass breaking. Right now, you can score one with a smart bulb for just $65, $35 less than the usual cost of the speaker alone. And if you're looking for a budget smart speaker, you can't beat the fifth-gen Echo Dot. You can grab one with a bonus smart bulb for $20 less, bringing the amount you'll pay to just $30.

For smart displays that can act as an alarm, calendar, home hub, digital display, indoor cam and even a smart speaker, you can grab the Echo Show 8, one of our favorite smart displays, for just $95 with the bonus smart bulb. Or you can snag the smaller Echo Show 5 bundle for just $65 right now. That's a savings of $55 and $25, respectively, plus the smart bulb freebie.

