X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Echo Device Prices Fall as Low as $20 With Free Smart Bulbs Thrown In

Amazon is making it more affordable to transform your day to day with discounted smart speaker bundles.

Adrian Marlow Writer I
Adrian is a deals writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film, before transitioning into commerce writing in 2021. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Expertise Deals
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
Amazon/CNET

Echo device bundles: From $20

Up to 50% off + free smart bulb

Give your home an overhaul with smart devices that can simplify everyday tasks. Right now at Amazon, you can snag Echo devices from as little as $20 with free Sengled smart bulbs thrown in for good measure.

See at Amazon

If you're looking to add some ease and convenience to your life, smart home devices are a great option. Whether you're looking to snag a basic smart speaker to free up your hands or a more versatile smart display, now's the time to make the leap. Amazon has slashed prices on select Echo devices, and right now the company is also throwing in a free Sengled smart bulb with your purchase of an Echo smart speaker or Echo smart display -- with prices starting at just $20

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.  

Amazon's fourth-gen Echo is our pick for the best overall smart speaker you can buy. It offers solid sound and even won an Editors' Choice Award thanks to Alexa and the built-in Zigbee radio. It also alerts you if a smoke alarm sounds or if it detects the sound of glass breaking. Right now, you can score one with a smart bulb for just $65, $35 less than the usual cost of the speaker alone. And if you're looking for a budget smart speaker, you can't beat the fifth-gen Echo Dot. You can grab one with a bonus smart bulb for $20 less, bringing the amount you'll pay to just $30

For smart displays that can act as an alarm, calendar, home hub, digital display, indoor cam and even a smart speaker, you can grab the Echo Show 8, one of our favorite smart displaysfor just $95 with the bonus smart bulb. Or you can snag the smaller Echo Show 5 bundle for just $65 right now. That's a savings of $55 and $25, respectively, plus the smart bulb freebie. 

Looking for more savings on home upgrades? Check out our roundup of the best smart home deals happening now. 

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

See at CNET