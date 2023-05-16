Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Echelon's EX5 Indoor Bike Is Down to $765 (Save $235)

Cycle on your schedule when you add this discounted indoor bike to your home gym.

Adrian Marlow
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
2 min read
The EX5 Echelon Smart Connect indoor cycling bike is displayed against a yellow background.
Echelon/CNET

Whether you're just trying to get in your cardio in each day with a bike for your home gym or you're a cycling enthusiast who rides regularly and needs an indoor alternative for when the weather interrupts your routine, indoor bikes are a great investment for just about anyone looking for a low-impact workout. And while at-home fitness equipment tends to be expensive, Echelon is offering its EX5 bike for just $765 right now -- a $235 discount -- when you use code BESTMOM at checkout. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

See at Echelon

The EX5 has a steel frame that should stay stable no matter how intense your workout gets. And with 32 levels of magnetic resistance, you'll be able to adjust your workout as you progress. Plus, the bike has a four-way adjustable handlebar and seat, so you can customize the bike for your comfort. It also has dual-sided pedals with toe cages and SPD-compatible clips so you can wear regular athletic shoes or cycling cleats. 

And while it doesn't have a screen of its own, it does have a device holder that should work with phones and tablets up to 12.9 inches in size, so you'll still be able to access your favorite streaming content or follow along with exercise classes. In fact, you'll get a free 30-day trial of Echelon Premier with your purchase, which gives you access to over 3,000 live and on-demand fitness classes via the Echelon Fit app, along with other perks like workout playlists. 

If this model doesn't work for you, be sure to check out our roundup of the best indoor bike deals happening now to look at some other options. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
