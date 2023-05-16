Echelon's EX5 Indoor Bike Is Down to $765 (Save $235)

Whether you're just trying to get in your cardio in each day with a bike for your home gym or you're a cycling enthusiast who rides regularly and needs an indoor alternative for when the weather interrupts your routine, indoor bikes are a great investment for just about anyone looking for a low-impact workout. And while at-home fitness equipment tends to be expensive, Echelon is offering its EX5 bike for just $765 right now -- a $235 discount -- when you use code BESTMOM at checkout. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The EX5 has a steel frame that should stay stable no matter how intense your workout gets. And with 32 levels of magnetic resistance, you'll be able to adjust your workout as you progress. Plus, the bike has a four-way adjustable handlebar and seat, so you can customize the bike for your comfort. It also has dual-sided pedals with toe cages and SPD-compatible clips so you can wear regular athletic shoes or cycling cleats.

And while it doesn't have a screen of its own, it does have a device holder that should work with phones and tablets up to 12.9 inches in size, so you'll still be able to access your favorite streaming content or follow along with exercise classes. In fact, you'll get a free 30-day trial of Echelon Premier with your purchase, which gives you access to over 3,000 live and on-demand fitness classes via the Echelon Fit app, along with other perks like workout playlists.

