Echelon Row Machine Is Just $922 With This Early Black Friday Deal

Save over $675 off the regular price on this fitness rower.

Get ready to work off the turkey with an early Black Friday Deal you won't want to pass up: right now, you can save 42% off the regular retail price of the Echelon Row-S Connected Fitness Machine. Normally priced at $1600, the current discount will save you $678 on what we've ranked as the best folding rowing machine of 2023

The Echelon Row-S features Bluetooth connectivity and a 22-inch rotating HD screen to make it easy for you to mix up row workouts with a flip of the screen. It also has an easy-glide seat and ergonomic handlebars, designed to help keep your spine in alignment. There are 32 silent magnetic resistance levels, so you can dial in a low-impact workout that's right for you. 

If you're not sure where to begin, or your routine needs a shakeup, the price includes a free 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership. This gives you access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand connected fitness classes, through the Echelon Fit App. The classes are great for anyone from beginner to advanced, and provide you with guided fitness on and off the Echelon Row-S machine, including kickboxing and Pilates. 

