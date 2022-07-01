eBay's Fourth of July Sale Includes Deals on Home Decor, Kitchen Gadgets, Tech and More

Stock up on summer must-haves with . eBay has hundreds of great items on sale right now and you can save an extra 20% by using the coupon JULYSAVINGS at checkout. Save on tech, home decor, kitchen appliances and more from now until July 6.

Here are some of the best deals so far. Save $40 on the , perfect for summer barbecues and entertaining. And yes, it does make the good ice. Another great kitchen item on sale is the . Snag it for just $300 and see why air-frying is so hot right now (save 45%).

Looking for tech deals? You can get ready for football season early with this -- just $478 right now (52% off). Or you can try this for $150, and track all your outdoor activities this summer (save 46%). Rock out at the beach with the , only $120 (29% off).

More eBay deals