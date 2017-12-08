EastPoint Sports Pool & Table Tennis Table for $239 + free shipping

Walmart offers the EastPoint Sports 87" Sinclair Pool Table with Table Tennis Top for $239.47 with free shipping. That's $161 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes two billiard cues, a set of billiard balls, two pieces of billiard chalk, billiard triangle, table brush, shim pack, net, and post set.
