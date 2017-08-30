EastPoint Sports Coffee Table Soccer Game for $99 + free shipping

  • CNET
Walmart offers the EastPoint Sports Coffee Table Soccer Game in Dark Wood for $99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from last week and an all-time low for this item. (It's the best deal now by $42.) It features a side ball return, two foosballs, and a tempered glass tabletop.

